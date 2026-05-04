Jeremy Sochan DTD For Game 1 Against 76ers Due To Hamstring Injury

In his last game on April 30, Sochan posted four points and one steal in a 140-89 win over the Hawks. Sochan averaged 3.6 points, 2.4 rebounds, 0.9 assists, 0.4 steals and 0.2 blocks per game during the regular season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.