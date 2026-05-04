Jeremy Sochan DTD For Game 1 Against 76ers Due To Hamstring Injury
Jeremy Sochan (Hamstring) is listed as day-to-day for Game 1 of the second round of the NBA playoffs against the 76ers on Monday, May 4. As of Sunday evening, the Knicks are favored by 7.5 with a total of 212.5.
What It Means
In his last game on April 30, Sochan posted four points and one steal in a 140-89 win over the Hawks. Sochan averaged 3.6 points, 2.4 rebounds, 0.9 assists, 0.4 steals and 0.2 blocks per game during the regular season.
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