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Jarred Vanderbilt
Los Angeles Lakers

Jarred Vanderbilt

Los Angeles Lakers • #2 C

Jarred Vanderbilt DTD For Game 3 Against Thunder Due To Finger Injury

Jarred Vanderbilt (Finger) is listed as day-to-day for Game 3 of the second round of the NBA playoffs against the Thunder on Saturday, May 9. As of Friday morning, the Thunder are favored by 8.5 with a total of 211.5.

What It Means

In his most recent game, a 108-90 loss to the Thunder on May 5, Vanderbilt totaled two points and one rebound. Vanderbilt averaged 4.4 points, 4.5 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocks per game during the regular season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jarred Vanderbilt

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