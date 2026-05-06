Jarred Vanderbilt DTD For Game 2 Against Thunder Due To Finger Injury
Jarred Vanderbilt (Finger) is listed as day-to-day for Game 2 of the second round of the NBA playoffs against the Thunder on Thursday, May 7. As of Wednesday morning, the Thunder are favored by 15.5 with a total of 209.5.
What It Means
In his last appearance, a 108-90 loss to the Thunder on May 5, Vanderbilt totaled two points and one rebound. Vanderbilt averaged 4.4 points, 4.5 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocks per game during the regular season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.