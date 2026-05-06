Jarred Vanderbilt DTD For Game 2 Against Thunder Due To Finger Injury

In his last appearance, a 108-90 loss to the Thunder on May 5, Vanderbilt totaled two points and one rebound. Vanderbilt averaged 4.4 points, 4.5 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocks per game during the regular season.

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