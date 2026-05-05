Jalen Williams Out For Game 1 Due To Hamstring Injury
Jalen Williams (Hamstring) is out for Game 1 of the second round of the NBA playoffs against the Lakers on Tuesday, May 5. As of Tuesday afternoon, the Thunder are favored by 15.5 with a total of 213.5.
What It Means
Last time out on April 22, Williams recorded 19 points, one rebound, four assists and one steal in a 120-107 win over the Suns. Williams averaged 17.1 points, 4.6 rebounds, 5.5 assists, 1.2 steals and 0.3 blocks per game during the regular season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.