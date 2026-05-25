Jalen Williams DTD For Game 5 Against Spurs Due To Hamstring Injury
Jalen Williams (Hamstring) is listed as day-to-day for Game 5 of the Western Conference finals against the Spurs on Tuesday, May 26. As of Monday morning, the Thunder are favored by 5.5 with a total of 215.5.
What It Means
In his last game, a 122-113 win over the Spurs on May 20, Williams totaled four points, one rebound and two steals. Williams averaged 17.1 points, 4.6 rebounds, 5.5 assists, 1.2 steals and 0.3 blocks per game during the regular season.
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