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Jalen Williams
Oklahoma City Thunder

Jalen Williams

Oklahoma City Thunder • #8 SF

Jalen Williams DTD For Game 5 Against Spurs Due To Hamstring Injury

Jalen Williams (Hamstring) is listed as day-to-day for Game 5 of the Western Conference finals against the Spurs on Tuesday, May 26. As of Monday morning, the Thunder are favored by 5.5 with a total of 215.5.

What It Means

In his last game, a 122-113 win over the Spurs on May 20, Williams totaled four points, one rebound and two steals. Williams averaged 17.1 points, 4.6 rebounds, 5.5 assists, 1.2 steals and 0.3 blocks per game during the regular season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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