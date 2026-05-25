Jalen Williams DTD For Game 5 Against Spurs Due To Hamstring Injury

In his last game, a 122-113 win over the Spurs on May 20, Williams totaled four points, one rebound and two steals. Williams averaged 17.1 points, 4.6 rebounds, 5.5 assists, 1.2 steals and 0.3 blocks per game during the regular season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.