Jalen Williams DTD For Game 2 Against Spurs Due To Hamstring Injury

Williams tallied 26 points, seven rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block in his most recent action, a 122-115 loss to the Spurs on May 18. Williams averaged 17.1 points, 4.6 rebounds, 5.5 assists, 1.2 steals and 0.3 blocks per game during the regular season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.