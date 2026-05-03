Franz Wagner Out For Game 7 Due To Calf Injury
Franz Wagner (Calf) is out for Game 7 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs against the Pistons on Sunday, May 3. As of Saturday evening, the Pistons are favored by 8.5 with a total of 202.5.
What It Means
In his last game on April 27, Wagner put up 19 points, five rebounds, three assists and four steals in a 94-88 win over the Pistons. Wagner averaged 20.6 points, 5.2 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.3 blocks per game during the regular season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.