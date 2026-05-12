Dylan Harper Questionable For Game 5 Against Timberwolves Due To Knee Injury

Harper totaled 24 points, seven rebounds, one assist and three steals in his most recent game, a 114-109 loss to the Timberwolves on May 10. Harper averaged 11.8 points, 3.4 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocks per game during the regular season.

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