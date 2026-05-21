Dylan Harper DTD For Game 2 Against Thunder Due To Leg Injury

Last time out on May 18, Harper posted 24 points, 11 rebounds, six assists and seven steals in a 122-115 win over the Thunder. Harper averaged 11.8 points, 3.4 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocks per game during the regular season.

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