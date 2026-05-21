Dylan Harper DTD For Game 2 Against Thunder Due To Leg Injury
Dylan Harper (Leg) is listed as day-to-day for Game 2 of the Western Conference finals against the Thunder on Friday, May 22. As of Wednesday evening, the Spurs are favored by 1.5 with a total of 214.5.
What It Means
Last time out on May 18, Harper posted 24 points, 11 rebounds, six assists and seven steals in a 122-115 win over the Thunder. Harper averaged 11.8 points, 3.4 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocks per game during the regular season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.