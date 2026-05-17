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Duncan Robinson
Detroit Pistons

Duncan Robinson

Detroit Pistons • #55 SF

Duncan Robinson Questionable For Game 7 Against Cavaliers Due To Back Injury

Duncan Robinson (Back) is questionable for Game 7 of the second round of the NBA playoffs against the Cavaliers on Sunday, May 17. As of Saturday evening, the Pistons are favored by 4.5 with a total of 206.5.

What It Means

In his most recent appearance, a 115-94 win over the Cavaliers on May 15, Robinson had 14 points, two rebounds and two assists. Robinson averaged 12.2 points, 2.7 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocks per game during the regular season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Duncan Robinson

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