Duncan Robinson Questionable For Game 7 Against Cavaliers Due To Back Injury

In his most recent appearance, a 115-94 win over the Cavaliers on May 15, Robinson had 14 points, two rebounds and two assists. Robinson averaged 12.2 points, 2.7 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocks per game during the regular season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.