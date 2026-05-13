Duncan Robinson Questionable For Game 5 Against Cavaliers Due To Back Injury
Duncan Robinson (Back) is questionable for Game 5 of the second round of the NBA playoffs against the Cavaliers on Wednesday, May 13. As of Wednesday morning, the Pistons are favored by 3.5 with a total of 212.5.
What It Means
In his most recent game, a 112-103 loss to the Cavaliers on May 11, Robinson totaled four points, one rebound and one assist. Robinson averaged 12.2 points, 2.7 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocks per game during the regular season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.