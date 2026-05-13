Duncan Robinson Questionable For Game 5 Against Cavaliers Due To Back Injury

In his most recent game, a 112-103 loss to the Cavaliers on May 11, Robinson totaled four points, one rebound and one assist. Robinson averaged 12.2 points, 2.7 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocks per game during the regular season.

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