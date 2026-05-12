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De'Aaron Fox
San Antonio Spurs

De'Aaron Fox

San Antonio Spurs • #4 PG

De'Aaron Fox Questionable For Game 5 Against Timberwolves Due To Ankle Injury

De'Aaron Fox (Ankle) is questionable for Game 5 of the second round of the NBA playoffs against the Timberwolves on Tuesday, May 12. As of Tuesday morning, the Spurs are favored by 10.5 with a total of 218.5.

What It Means

Last time out on May 10, Fox recorded 24 points, four rebounds, three assists and three steals in a 114-109 loss to the Timberwolves. Fox averaged 18.6 points, 3.8 rebounds, 6.2 assists, 1.2 steals and 0.3 blocks per game during the regular season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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