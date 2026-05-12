De'Aaron Fox Questionable For Game 5 Against Timberwolves Due To Ankle Injury

Last time out on May 10, Fox recorded 24 points, four rebounds, three assists and three steals in a 114-109 loss to the Timberwolves. Fox averaged 18.6 points, 3.8 rebounds, 6.2 assists, 1.2 steals and 0.3 blocks per game during the regular season.

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