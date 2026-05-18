De'Aaron Fox Questionable For Game 1 Against Thunder Due To Ankle Injury

Fox tallied 21 points, four rebounds, nine assists and two blocks in his most recent appearance, a 139-109 win over the Timberwolves on May 15. Fox averaged 18.6 points, 3.8 rebounds, 6.2 assists, 1.2 steals and 0.3 blocks per game during the regular season.

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