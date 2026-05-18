De'Aaron Fox Questionable For Game 1 Against Thunder Due To Ankle Injury
De'Aaron Fox (Ankle) is questionable for Game 1 of the Western Conference finals against the Thunder on Monday, May 18. As of Sunday evening, the Thunder are favored by 6.5 with a total of 219.5.
What It Means
Fox tallied 21 points, four rebounds, nine assists and two blocks in his most recent appearance, a 139-109 win over the Timberwolves on May 15. Fox averaged 18.6 points, 3.8 rebounds, 6.2 assists, 1.2 steals and 0.3 blocks per game during the regular season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.