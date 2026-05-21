De'Aaron Fox Out For Game 2 Due To Ankle Injury

In his last action, a 139-109 win over the Timberwolves on May 15, Fox put up 21 points, four rebounds, nine assists and two blocks. Fox averaged 18.6 points, 3.8 rebounds, 6.2 assists, 1.2 steals and 0.3 blocks per game during the regular season.

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