De'Aaron Fox Out For Game 2 Due To Ankle Injury
De'Aaron Fox (Ankle) is out for Game 2 of the Western Conference finals against the Thunder on Friday, May 22. As of Wednesday evening, the Spurs are favored by 1.5 with a total of 214.5.
What It Means
In his last action, a 139-109 win over the Timberwolves on May 15, Fox put up 21 points, four rebounds, nine assists and two blocks. Fox averaged 18.6 points, 3.8 rebounds, 6.2 assists, 1.2 steals and 0.3 blocks per game during the regular season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.