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De'Aaron Fox
San Antonio Spurs

De'Aaron Fox

San Antonio Spurs • #4 PG

De'Aaron Fox Out For Game 2 Due To Ankle Injury

De'Aaron Fox (Ankle) is out for Game 2 of the Western Conference finals against the Thunder on Friday, May 22. As of Wednesday evening, the Spurs are favored by 1.5 with a total of 214.5.

What It Means

In his last action, a 139-109 win over the Timberwolves on May 15, Fox put up 21 points, four rebounds, nine assists and two blocks. Fox averaged 18.6 points, 3.8 rebounds, 6.2 assists, 1.2 steals and 0.3 blocks per game during the regular season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
De'Aaron Fox

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