Carter Bryant DTD For Game 2 Against Timberwolves Due To Foot Injury

Bryant didn't score in his most recent action, a 114-95 win over the Trail Blazers on April 28. Bryant averaged 4.2 points, 2.5 rebounds, 0.7 assists, 0.2 steals and 0.3 blocks per game during the regular season.

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