Carter Bryant DTD For Game 2 Against Timberwolves Due To Foot Injury
Carter Bryant (Foot) is listed as day-to-day for Game 2 of the second round of the NBA playoffs against the Timberwolves on Wednesday, May 6. As of Tuesday morning, the Spurs are favored by 9.5 with a total of 215.5.
What It Means
Bryant didn't score in his most recent action, a 114-95 win over the Trail Blazers on April 28. Bryant averaged 4.2 points, 2.5 rebounds, 0.7 assists, 0.2 steals and 0.3 blocks per game during the regular season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.