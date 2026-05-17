Caris LeVert Questionable For Game 7 Against Cavaliers Due To Heel Injury

Last time out on May 15, LeVert recorded eight points, three rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block in a 115-94 win over the Cavaliers. LeVert averaged 7.4 points, 2.0 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.7 blocks per game during the regular season.

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