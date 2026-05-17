Caris LeVert Questionable For Game 7 Against Cavaliers Due To Heel Injury
Caris LeVert (Heel) is questionable for Game 7 of the second round of the NBA playoffs against the Cavaliers on Sunday, May 17. As of Saturday evening, the Pistons are favored by 4.5 with a total of 206.5.
What It Means
Last time out on May 15, LeVert recorded eight points, three rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block in a 115-94 win over the Cavaliers. LeVert averaged 7.4 points, 2.0 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.7 blocks per game during the regular season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.