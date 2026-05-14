Caris LeVert Questionable For Game 6 Against Cavaliers Due To Heel Injury

In his last appearance, a 117-113 loss to the Cavaliers on May 13, LeVert had seven points, one rebound, one assist, one steal and one block. LeVert averaged 7.4 points, 2.0 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.7 blocks per game during the regular season.

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