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Caris LeVert
Detroit Pistons

Caris LeVert

Detroit Pistons • #8 SG

Caris LeVert Questionable For Game 6 Against Cavaliers Due To Heel Injury

Caris LeVert (Heel) is questionable for Game 6 of the second round of the NBA playoffs against the Cavaliers on Friday, May 15. As of Thursday evening, the Cavaliers are favored by 3.5 with a total of 209.5.

What It Means

In his last appearance, a 117-113 loss to the Cavaliers on May 13, LeVert had seven points, one rebound, one assist, one steal and one block. LeVert averaged 7.4 points, 2.0 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.7 blocks per game during the regular season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Caris LeVert

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