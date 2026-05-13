Caris LeVert Questionable For Game 5 Against Cavaliers Due To Heel Injury
Caris LeVert (Heel) is questionable for Game 5 of the second round of the NBA playoffs against the Cavaliers on Wednesday, May 13. As of Wednesday morning, the Pistons are favored by 3.5 with a total of 212.5.
What It Means
In his last game on May 11, LeVert put up 24 points, four rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block in a 112-103 loss to the Cavaliers. LeVert averaged 7.4 points, 2.0 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.7 blocks per game during the regular season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.