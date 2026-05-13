Caris LeVert Questionable For Game 5 Against Cavaliers Due To Heel Injury

In his last game on May 11, LeVert put up 24 points, four rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block in a 112-103 loss to the Cavaliers. LeVert averaged 7.4 points, 2.0 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.7 blocks per game during the regular season.

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