Caris LeVert Questionable For Game 4 Against Cavaliers Due To Heel Injury

In his most recent action, a 116-109 loss to the Cavaliers on May 9, LeVert tallied six points, two rebounds and four steals. LeVert averaged 7.4 points, 2.0 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.7 blocks per game during the regular season.

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