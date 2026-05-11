Caris LeVert Questionable For Game 4 Against Cavaliers Due To Heel Injury
Caris LeVert (Heel) is questionable for Game 4 of the second round of the NBA playoffs against the Cavaliers on Monday, May 11. As of Monday afternoon, the Cavaliers are favored by 3.5 with a total of 213.5.
What It Means
In his most recent action, a 116-109 loss to the Cavaliers on May 9, LeVert tallied six points, two rebounds and four steals. LeVert averaged 7.4 points, 2.0 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.7 blocks per game during the regular season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.