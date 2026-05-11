FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore Preakness Stakes

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Caris LeVert
Detroit Pistons

Caris LeVert

Detroit Pistons • #8 SG

Caris LeVert Questionable For Game 4 Against Cavaliers Due To Heel Injury

Caris LeVert (Heel) is questionable for Game 4 of the second round of the NBA playoffs against the Cavaliers on Monday, May 11. As of Monday afternoon, the Cavaliers are favored by 3.5 with a total of 213.5.

What It Means

In his most recent action, a 116-109 loss to the Cavaliers on May 9, LeVert tallied six points, two rebounds and four steals. LeVert averaged 7.4 points, 2.0 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.7 blocks per game during the regular season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Caris LeVert

NBARecent NBA News

View All NBA News

Detroit PistonsRecent Detroit Pistons Player News

View All Detroit Pistons Player News