Ayo Dosunmu Questionable For Game 1 Against Spurs Due To Calf Injury

In his last game on April 27, Dosunmu posted 18 points, three rebounds, four assists and one steal in a 125-113 loss to the Nuggets. Dosunmu averaged 14.8 points, 3.4 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocks per game during the regular season.

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