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Ayo Dosunmu
Minnesota Timberwolves

Ayo Dosunmu

Minnesota Timberwolves • #13 PG

Ayo Dosunmu Questionable For Game 1 Against Spurs Due To Calf Injury

Ayo Dosunmu (Calf) is questionable for Game 1 of the second round of the NBA playoffs against the Spurs on Monday, May 4. As of Sunday evening, the Spurs are favored by 13.5 with a total of 216.5.

What It Means

In his last game on April 27, Dosunmu posted 18 points, three rebounds, four assists and one steal in a 125-113 loss to the Nuggets. Dosunmu averaged 14.8 points, 3.4 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocks per game during the regular season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Ayo Dosunmu

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