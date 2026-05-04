Ayo Dosunmu Questionable For Game 1 Against Spurs Due To Calf Injury
Ayo Dosunmu (Calf) is questionable for Game 1 of the second round of the NBA playoffs against the Spurs on Monday, May 4. As of Sunday evening, the Spurs are favored by 13.5 with a total of 216.5.
What It Means
In his last game on April 27, Dosunmu posted 18 points, three rebounds, four assists and one steal in a 125-113 loss to the Nuggets. Dosunmu averaged 14.8 points, 3.4 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocks per game during the regular season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.