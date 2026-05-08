Anthony Edwards Questionable For Game 3 Against Spurs Due To Knee Injury
Anthony Edwards (Knee) is questionable for Game 3 of the second round of the NBA playoffs against the Spurs on Friday, May 8. As of Friday morning, the Spurs are favored by 4.5 with a total of 216.5.
What It Means
Last time out on May 6, Edwards posted 12 points and three rebounds in a 133-95 loss to the Spurs. Edwards averaged 28.8 points, 5.0 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 1.4 steals and 0.8 blocks per game during the regular season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.