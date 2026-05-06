Anthony Edwards Questionable For Game 2 Against Spurs Due To Knee Injury

Last time out on May 4, Edwards posted 18 points, three rebounds, three assists and one block in a 104-102 win over the Spurs. Edwards averaged 28.8 points, 5.0 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 1.4 steals and 0.8 blocks per game during the regular season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.