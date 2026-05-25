Ajay Mitchell DTD For Game 5 Against Spurs Due To Undisclosed Injury
Ajay Mitchell (Undisclosed) is listed as day-to-day for Game 5 of the Western Conference finals against the Spurs on Tuesday, May 26. As of Monday morning, the Thunder are favored by 5.5 with a total of 215.5.
What It Means
In his last action, a 123-108 win over the Spurs on May 22, Mitchell tallied two points, five rebounds and one assist. Mitchell averaged 13.6 points, 3.3 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 1.2 steals and 0.3 blocks per game during the regular season.
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