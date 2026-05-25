Ajay Mitchell DTD For Game 5 Against Spurs Due To Undisclosed Injury

In his last action, a 123-108 win over the Spurs on May 22, Mitchell tallied two points, five rebounds and one assist. Mitchell averaged 13.6 points, 3.3 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 1.2 steals and 0.3 blocks per game during the regular season.

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