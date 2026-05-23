Ajay Mitchell DTD For Game 4 Against Spurs Due To Undisclosed Injury
Ajay Mitchell (Undisclosed) is listed as day-to-day for Game 4 of the Western Conference finals against the Spurs on Sunday, May 24. As of Saturday evening, the Spurs are favored by 2.5 with a total of 218.5.
What It Means
Mitchell tallied two points, five rebounds and one assist in his most recent action, a 123-108 win over the Spurs on May 22. Mitchell averaged 13.6 points, 3.3 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 1.2 steals and 0.3 blocks per game during the regular season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.