Wendell Carter Jr. And Magic Face Pistons In Game 7

In his last action, a 93-79 loss to the Pistons on May 1, Carter put up nine points and two blocks. Carter averaged 11.8 points, 7.4 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.6 blocks per game during the regular season.

Opponents are scoring 109.6 points per game against the Pistons, which ranks their defense third in the NBA in points allowed.

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