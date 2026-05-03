Wendell Carter Jr. And Magic Face Pistons In Game 7
Wendell Carter Jr. and the Orlando Magic play the Detroit Pistons Game 7 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs on Sunday, May 3. Carter's points prop was 9.5 as of Sunday morning.
What It Means
In his last action, a 93-79 loss to the Pistons on May 1, Carter put up nine points and two blocks. Carter averaged 11.8 points, 7.4 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.6 blocks per game during the regular season.
Opponents are scoring 109.6 points per game against the Pistons, which ranks their defense third in the NBA in points allowed.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.