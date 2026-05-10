VJ Edgecombe And 76ers Play Knicks In Game 4

Edgecombe tallied 11 points, seven rebounds, four assists and two steals in his most recent game, a 108-94 loss to the Knicks on May 8. Edgecombe averaged 16.0 points, 5.6 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1.4 steals and 0.5 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Knicks are allowing 110.1 points per contest, which ranks fifth in the NBA.

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