FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
VJ Edgecombe
Philadelphia 76ers

VJ Edgecombe

Philadelphia 76ers • #77 SG

VJ Edgecombe And 76ers Play Knicks In Game 4

VJ Edgecombe and the Philadelphia 76ers play the New York Knicks Game 4 of the second round of the NBA playoffs on Sunday, May 10. Edgecombe's points prop was 12.5 as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Edgecombe tallied 11 points, seven rebounds, four assists and two steals in his most recent game, a 108-94 loss to the Knicks on May 8. Edgecombe averaged 16.0 points, 5.6 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1.4 steals and 0.5 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Knicks are allowing 110.1 points per contest, which ranks fifth in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
VJ Edgecombe

NBARecent NBA News

View All NBA News

Philadelphia 76ersRecent Philadelphia 76ers Player News

View All Philadelphia 76ers Player News