VJ Edgecombe And 76ers Face Knicks In Game 3
VJ Edgecombe and the Philadelphia 76ers play the New York Knicks Game 3 of the second round of the NBA playoffs on Friday, May 8. Edgecombe's points prop was 12.5 as of Friday afternoon.
What It Means
Last time out on May 6, Edgecombe recorded 17 points in a 108-102 loss to the Knicks. Edgecombe averaged 16.0 points, 5.6 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1.4 steals and 0.5 blocks per game during the regular season.
Opposing teams are scoring 110.1 points per contest against the Knicks, which ranks their defense fifth in the league in points allowed.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.