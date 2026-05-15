Victor Wembanyama And Spurs Face Timberwolves In Game 6

In his last action, a 126-97 win over the Timberwolves on May 12, Wembanyama tallied 27 points, 17 rebounds, five assists and three blocks. Wembanyama averaged 25.0 points, 11.5 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 1.0 steal and 3.1 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Timberwolves are allowing 114.6 points per contest, which ranks 11th in the NBA.

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