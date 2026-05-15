Victor Wembanyama And Spurs Face Timberwolves In Game 6
Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs play the Minnesota Timberwolves Game 6 of the second round of the NBA playoffs on Friday, May 15. Wembanyama's points prop was 26.5 as of Friday evening.
What It Means
In his last action, a 126-97 win over the Timberwolves on May 12, Wembanyama tallied 27 points, 17 rebounds, five assists and three blocks. Wembanyama averaged 25.0 points, 11.5 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 1.0 steal and 3.1 blocks per game during the regular season.
The Timberwolves are allowing 114.6 points per contest, which ranks 11th in the NBA.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.