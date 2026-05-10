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Victor Wembanyama
San Antonio Spurs

Victor Wembanyama

San Antonio Spurs • #1 C

Victor Wembanyama And Spurs Square Off Against Timberwolves In Game 4

Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs play the Minnesota Timberwolves Game 4 of the second round of the NBA playoffs on Sunday, May 10. Wembanyama's points prop was 26.5 as of Sunday evening.

What It Means

In his last action, a 115-108 win over the Timberwolves on May 8, Wembanyama totaled 39 points, 15 rebounds and five blocks. Wembanyama averaged 25.0 points, 11.5 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 1.0 steal and 3.1 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Timberwolves rank 11th in the league in points allowed, giving up 114.6 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Victor Wembanyama

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