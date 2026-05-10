Victor Wembanyama And Spurs Square Off Against Timberwolves In Game 4

In his last action, a 115-108 win over the Timberwolves on May 8, Wembanyama totaled 39 points, 15 rebounds and five blocks. Wembanyama averaged 25.0 points, 11.5 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 1.0 steal and 3.1 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Timberwolves rank 11th in the league in points allowed, giving up 114.6 points per contest.

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