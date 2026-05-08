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Victor Wembanyama
San Antonio Spurs

Victor Wembanyama

San Antonio Spurs • #1 C

Victor Wembanyama And Spurs Square Off Against Timberwolves In Game 3

Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs play the Minnesota Timberwolves Game 3 of the second round of the NBA playoffs on Friday, May 8. Wembanyama's points prop was 25.5 as of Friday evening.

What It Means

In his last game on May 6, Wembanyama recorded 19 points, 15 rebounds and two blocks in a 133-95 win over the Timberwolves. Wembanyama averaged 25.0 points, 11.5 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 1.0 steal and 3.1 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Timberwolves rank 11th in the league in points allowed, surrendering 114.6 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Victor Wembanyama

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