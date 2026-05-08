Victor Wembanyama And Spurs Square Off Against Timberwolves In Game 3

In his last game on May 6, Wembanyama recorded 19 points, 15 rebounds and two blocks in a 133-95 win over the Timberwolves. Wembanyama averaged 25.0 points, 11.5 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 1.0 steal and 3.1 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Timberwolves rank 11th in the league in points allowed, surrendering 114.6 points per game.

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