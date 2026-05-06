Victor Wembanyama And Spurs Play Timberwolves In Game 2

In his last game on May 4, Wembanyama posted 11 points, 15 rebounds, five assists and 12 blocks in a 104-102 loss to the Timberwolves. Wembanyama averaged 25.0 points, 11.5 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 1.0 steal and 3.1 blocks per game during the regular season.

Opponents are scoring 114.6 points per contest against the Timberwolves, which ranks their defense 11th in the league in points allowed.

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