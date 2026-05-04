Victor Wembanyama And Spurs Play Timberwolves In Game 1

Wembanyama totaled 17 points, 14 rebounds and six blocks in his most recent game, a 114-95 win over the Trail Blazers on April 28. Wembanyama averaged 25.0 points, 11.5 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 1.0 steal and 3.1 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Timberwolves are giving up 114.6 points per game, which ranks 11th in the NBA.

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