Victor Wembanyama And Spurs Play Timberwolves In Game 1
Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs play the Minnesota Timberwolves Game 1 of the second round of the NBA playoffs on Monday, May 4. Wembanyama's points prop was 27.5 as of Monday afternoon.
What It Means
Wembanyama totaled 17 points, 14 rebounds and six blocks in his most recent game, a 114-95 win over the Trail Blazers on April 28. Wembanyama averaged 25.0 points, 11.5 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 1.0 steal and 3.1 blocks per game during the regular season.
The Timberwolves are giving up 114.6 points per game, which ranks 11th in the NBA.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.