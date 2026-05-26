Victor Wembanyama And Spurs Square Off Against Thunder In Game 5

Last time out on May 24, Wembanyama put up 33 points, eight rebounds, five assists, two steals and three blocks in a 103-82 win over the Thunder. Wembanyama averaged 25.0 points, 11.5 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 1.0 steal and 3.1 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Thunder rank second in the NBA in points allowed, conceding 107.9 points per contest.

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