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Victor Wembanyama
San Antonio Spurs

Victor Wembanyama

San Antonio Spurs • #1 C

Victor Wembanyama And Spurs Take On Thunder In Game 4

Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs play the Oklahoma City Thunder Game 4 of the Western Conference finals on Sunday, May 24. Wembanyama's points prop was 25.5 as of Sunday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last game on May 22, Wembanyama recorded 26 points and two blocks in a 123-108 loss to the Thunder. Wembanyama averaged 25.0 points, 11.5 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 1.0 steal and 3.1 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Thunder are conceding 107.9 points per game, which ranks second in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Victor Wembanyama

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