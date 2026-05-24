Victor Wembanyama And Spurs Take On Thunder In Game 4

In his last game on May 22, Wembanyama recorded 26 points and two blocks in a 123-108 loss to the Thunder. Wembanyama averaged 25.0 points, 11.5 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 1.0 steal and 3.1 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Thunder are conceding 107.9 points per game, which ranks second in the league.

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