Victor Wembanyama And Spurs Play Thunder In Game 2

In his most recent action, a 122-115 win over the Thunder on May 18, Wembanyama had 41 points, 24 rebounds and three blocks. Wembanyama averaged 25.0 points, 11.5 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 1.0 steal and 3.1 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Thunder rank second in the NBA in points allowed, giving up 107.9 points per game.

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