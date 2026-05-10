Tyrese Maxey And 76ers Take On Knicks In Game 4

Maxey totaled 17 points and seven assists in his last game, a 108-94 loss to the Knicks on May 8. Maxey averaged 28.3 points, 4.1 rebounds, 6.6 assists, 1.9 steals and 0.8 blocks per game during the regular season.

Opposing teams are averaging 110.1 points per game against the Knicks, which ranks their defense fifth in the NBA in points allowed.

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