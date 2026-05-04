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Tyrese Maxey
Philadelphia 76ers

Tyrese Maxey

Philadelphia 76ers SG

Tyrese Maxey And 76ers Face Knicks In Game 1

Tyrese Maxey and the Philadelphia 76ers play the New York Knicks Game 1 of the second round of the NBA playoffs on Monday, May 4. Maxey's points prop was 24.5 as of Monday evening.

What It Means

In his last game on May 2, Maxey posted 30 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists in a 109-100 win over the Celtics. Maxey averaged 28.3 points, 4.1 rebounds, 6.6 assists, 1.9 steals and 0.8 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Knicks rank fifth in the league in points allowed, conceding 110.1 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Tyrese Maxey

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