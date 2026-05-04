Tyrese Maxey And 76ers Face Knicks In Game 1

In his last game on May 2, Maxey posted 30 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists in a 109-100 win over the Celtics. Maxey averaged 28.3 points, 4.1 rebounds, 6.6 assists, 1.9 steals and 0.8 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Knicks rank fifth in the league in points allowed, conceding 110.1 points per contest.

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