Tobias Harris And Pistons Face Magic In Game 7
Tobias Harris and the Detroit Pistons play the Orlando Magic Game 7 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs on Sunday, May 3. Harris' points prop was 18.5 as of Sunday morning.
What It Means
Harris had 22 points and 10 rebounds in his most recent game, a 93-79 win over the Magic on May 1. Harris averaged 13.3 points, 5.1 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.4 blocks per game during the regular season.
Opponents are averaging 115.1 points per game against the Magic, which ranks their defense 13th in the NBA in points allowed.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.