Tobias Harris And Pistons Play Cavaliers In Game 6

Last time out on May 13, Harris recorded 13 points and six rebounds in a 117-113 loss to the Cavaliers. Harris averaged 13.3 points, 5.1 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.4 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Cavaliers are giving up 115.4 points per game, which ranks 15th in the league.

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