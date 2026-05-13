Tobias Harris And Pistons Play Cavaliers In Game 5

Harris had 16 points, eight rebounds, five assists and two steals in his last appearance, a 112-103 loss to the Cavaliers on May 11. Harris averaged 13.3 points, 5.1 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.4 blocks per game during the regular season.

Opponents are averaging 115.4 points per contest against the Cavaliers, which ranks their defense 15th in the NBA in points allowed.

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