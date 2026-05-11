Tobias Harris And Pistons Play Cavaliers In Game 4

Last time out on May 9, Harris recorded 21 points in a 116-109 loss to the Cavaliers. Harris averaged 13.3 points, 5.1 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.4 blocks per game during the regular season.

Opposing teams are averaging 115.4 points per contest against the Cavaliers, which ranks their defense 15th in the NBA in points allowed.

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