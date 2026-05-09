Tobias Harris And Pistons Play Cavaliers In Game 3

Last time out on May 7, Harris posted 21 points, seven rebounds, two steals and two blocks in a 107-97 win over the Cavaliers. Harris averaged 13.3 points, 5.1 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.4 blocks per game during the regular season.

Opponents are scoring 115.4 points per contest against the Cavaliers, which ranks their defense 15th in the NBA in points allowed.

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