Tobias Harris And Pistons Play Cavaliers In Game 2

In his most recent action, a 111-101 win over the Cavaliers on May 5, Harris had 20 points, eight rebounds and two steals. Harris averaged 13.3 points, 5.1 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.4 blocks per game during the regular season.

Opponents are averaging 115.4 points per contest against the Cavaliers, which ranks their defense 15th in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.