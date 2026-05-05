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Tobias Harris
Detroit Pistons

Tobias Harris

Detroit Pistons • #12 F

Tobias Harris And Pistons Take On Cavaliers In Game 1

Tobias Harris and the Detroit Pistons play the Cleveland Cavaliers Game 1 of the second round of the NBA playoffs on Tuesday, May 5. Harris' points prop was 16.5 as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last action, a 116-94 win over the Magic on May 3, Harris totaled 30 points, nine rebounds and three steals. Harris averaged 13.3 points, 5.1 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.4 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Cavaliers are conceding 115.4 points per contest, which ranks 15th in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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