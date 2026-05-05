Tobias Harris And Pistons Take On Cavaliers In Game 1

In his last action, a 116-94 win over the Magic on May 3, Harris totaled 30 points, nine rebounds and three steals. Harris averaged 13.3 points, 5.1 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.4 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Cavaliers are conceding 115.4 points per contest, which ranks 15th in the NBA.

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