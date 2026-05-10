Terrence Shannon And Timberwolves Face Spurs In Game 4

Last time out on May 8, Shannon recorded five points in a 115-108 loss to the Spurs. Terrence Shannon Jr. averaged 5.6 points, 1.1 rebounds, 0.9 assists and 0.3 steals per game during the regular season.

The Spurs rank eighth in the league in points allowed, giving up 111.5 points per contest.

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