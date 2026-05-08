Terrence Shannon And Timberwolves Square Off Against Spurs In Game 3

In his most recent action, a 133-95 loss to the Spurs on May 6, Shannon had 12 points. Terrence Shannon Jr. averaged 5.6 points, 1.1 rebounds, 0.9 assists and 0.3 steals per game during the regular season.

The Spurs rank eighth in the NBA in points allowed, surrendering 111.5 points per game.

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