Terrence Shannon And Timberwolves Face Spurs In Game 1

In his last appearance, a 110-98 win over the Nuggets on April 30, Shannon tallied 24 points, six rebounds and two steals. Terrence Shannon Jr. averaged 5.6 points, 1.1 rebounds, 0.9 assists and 0.3 steals per game during the regular season.

The Spurs rank eighth in the league in points allowed, giving up 111.5 points per game.

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