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Terrence Shannon Jr.
Minnesota Timberwolves

Terrence Shannon Jr.

Minnesota Timberwolves • #1 SG

Terrence Shannon And Timberwolves Face Spurs In Game 1

Terrence Shannon and the Minnesota Timberwolves play the San Antonio Spurs Game 1 of the second round of the NBA playoffs on Monday, May 4. Shannon's points prop was 6.5 as of Monday evening.

What It Means

In his last appearance, a 110-98 win over the Nuggets on April 30, Shannon tallied 24 points, six rebounds and two steals. Terrence Shannon Jr. averaged 5.6 points, 1.1 rebounds, 0.9 assists and 0.3 steals per game during the regular season.

The Spurs rank eighth in the league in points allowed, giving up 111.5 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Terrence Shannon Jr.

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