Stephon Castle And Spurs Square Off Against Timberwolves In Game 6

Last time out on May 12, Castle put up 17 points, six assists and two steals in a 126-97 win over the Timberwolves. Castle averaged 16.6 points, 5.3 rebounds, 7.4 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Timberwolves rank 11th in the league in points allowed, surrendering 114.6 points per game.

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