Stephon Castle And Spurs Square Off Against Timberwolves In Game 6
Stephon Castle and the San Antonio Spurs play the Minnesota Timberwolves Game 6 of the second round of the NBA playoffs on Friday, May 15. Castle's points prop was 16.5 as of Friday afternoon.
What It Means
Last time out on May 12, Castle put up 17 points, six assists and two steals in a 126-97 win over the Timberwolves. Castle averaged 16.6 points, 5.3 rebounds, 7.4 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocks per game during the regular season.
The Timberwolves rank 11th in the league in points allowed, surrendering 114.6 points per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.