Stephon Castle And Spurs Face Timberwolves In Game 5
Stephon Castle and the San Antonio Spurs play the Minnesota Timberwolves Game 5 of the second round of the NBA playoffs on Tuesday, May 12. Castle's points prop was 17.5 as of Tuesday evening.
What It Means
Last time out on May 10, Castle recorded 20 points, six rebounds and four assists in a 114-109 loss to the Timberwolves. Castle averaged 16.6 points, 5.3 rebounds, 7.4 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocks per game during the regular season.
The Timberwolves are surrendering 114.6 points per game, which ranks 11th in the league.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.