Stephon Castle And Spurs Face Timberwolves In Game 5

Last time out on May 10, Castle recorded 20 points, six rebounds and four assists in a 114-109 loss to the Timberwolves. Castle averaged 16.6 points, 5.3 rebounds, 7.4 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Timberwolves are surrendering 114.6 points per game, which ranks 11th in the league.

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