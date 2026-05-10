Stephon Castle And Spurs Take On Timberwolves In Game 4

In his most recent action, a 115-108 win over the Timberwolves on May 8, Castle totaled 13 points and 12 assists. Castle averaged 16.6 points, 5.3 rebounds, 7.4 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Timberwolves are conceding 114.6 points per game, which ranks 11th in the league.

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